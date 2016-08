[MORE] Story: One dead after being struck on I-77, ramp closed https://t.co/op16Gz0UVj pic.twitter.com/jYRqw87We3 — WBTV News (@WBTV_News) August 30, 2016

click to enlarge Kelly Ann Conkin

A pedestrian was reportedly struck and killed by a car near Nations Ford Road this morning on the southbound I-77 ramp. Multiple media outlets are reporting that the person was struck just after 10:30 a.m.will update this story with any more details after CMPD releases a statement. The ramp will reportedly remain closed until at least 2 p.m. while police investigate at the scene.—————In an interview with WRAL yesterday , Meet the Press host Chuck Todd explained how troubles with Gov. Pat McCrory may be negatively affecting the chances of other Republicans on the ballot in North Carolina come November. He spoke about Charlotte and the Raleigh-Durham area specifically, where he did well four years ago but is now struggling due to House Bill 2 and the I-77 tolls."I think frankly I think [the gubernatorial race is] adding to the uncertainty of the political landscape in North Carolina," Todd said. "I think the fact that he is running into so many problems, particularly in the suburbs of Charlotte and in Research Triangle with voters there that he over performed with four years ago, and now struggling with as he tries to defend HB2. I think that actually might have a bigger impact on some other races than Trump. This is a case where Trump might not be the determining factor for the ballot, it could be the Governor."Not willing to let Todd's words fall on deaf ears, organizers with McCrory's opponent Roy Cooper used the interview as an opportunity to release a statement of their own to help emphasize his opinions. Cooper campaign spokesperson Jamal Little released a statement yesterday afternoon after the interview had aired on WRAL.“While Republicans throughout the country are worried about the drag Donald Trump will have on their races, North Carolina Republicans have an even bigger problem: Governor McCrory," Little wrote. "As voters learn the truth about Governor McCrory's disastrous record, it’s not surprising that political observers like Chuck Todd see that Governor McCrory is dragging down Republicans in North Carolina. The dangerous demagoguery from Donald Trump and partisan ideology from Pat McCrory is bad for our country and state. It’s time for leaders who will work to put the interests of North Carolinians first."—————Yesterday police took custody of a woman responsible for a crash in southwest Charlotte that killed a woman on August 20. Kelly Ann Conkin, 23, has been in Carolinas Medical Center since the wreck. She was discharged yesterday and transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, where she was charged with second-degree murder, felony death by motor vehicle, felony serious injury by motor vehicle, reckless driving and possession of marijuana. Police say Cokin was impaired when she caused the wreck, which killed 79-year-old Cecelia De Gonzalez.—————