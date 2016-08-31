Follow us
Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Arts / Today's Top Five

Today's Top 5: Wednesday

Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today, Aug. 31, 2016 as selected by the folks at Creative Loafing.

The Kominas w/ The Foxfires, BitchnDudes,Lara Americo & The Cocker Spaniels at Milestone
Trivia at Angry Ale's

• God Save the Queen City Residency w/ Houston Brothers, Jason Scavone and Fat Face Band at Snug Harbor

Bocce ball demo night at Pizza Peel (Plaza-Midwood)

• The CLT+ Local Artists Showcase feat. Den of Wolves, Molly Wops, Jade Moore, Lisa DeNovo, Railz the Principle & LeAnna Eden at The Evening Muse
