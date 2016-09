The officials, Broncos, Panthers & NFL were all at fault when it came to protecting Cam Newton. (via @Ian_OConnor) https://t.co/13eQfCkAPl — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 9, 2016

click to enlarge Tomika Richardson

The Carolina Panthers dropped their season opener — and the NFL season opener — in a Super Bowl rematch with the Denver Broncos last night. Unlike last year's Super Bowl, the game was close throughout, with the Panthers leading almost the entire game. In the end, a missed field goal from Graham Gano following a great comeback drive from the Panthers put them down for good.Many fans, reporters and even teammates believed that Broncos defensive players were targeting Panthers quarterback Cam Newton with dangerous helmet-to-helmet hits, without any repercussions from the referees. Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen spoke in post-game interviews about the fact that Newton wasn't getting the calls that they believe are necessary to keep quarterbacks like Newton safe.—————-Police have made an arrest in a Labor Day shooting that occurred outside of Northlake Mall. Antonio Gaines, 27, was arrested on Pine Street yesterday. Police say he was found with a loaded handgun, and a search of the residence turned up an additional handgun and rifle ammunition. Gaines has been charged with two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.Police responded to Northlake Mall at around 3:14 p.m. on Monday in response to a call for shots fired. They found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot, but were originally unable to find a suspect or victim. They eventually identified the victim, who has yet to be identified, and suspect. The two are said to be known to one another and had been involved in prior altercations that led to the shooting.—————Police are asking for help in finding a woman who cut off the electronic monitoring bracelet she was ordered to wear as part of her pre-trial release agreement. Tomika Richardson is wanted on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Police say she cut the bracelet off yesterday and was last known to be on Key Street, near exit 35 (Glenwood Drive) off I-85.