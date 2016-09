click to enlarge

CMPD says 17-year old with BB gun shot at school bus with kids onboard, shattering a window. Here's a BB at scene pic.twitter.com/wwJnOHCIQs — Dan Yesenosky (@WCNCDanY) September 14, 2016

A vigil is planned this evening on the anniversary of Jonathan Ferrell's shooting death at the hands of then-CMPD officer Randall Kerrick in 2013. Mourners will gather at 7 p.m. at Marshall Park in Uptown Charlotte.Ferrell was shot by Kerrick after he wrecked his car in a neighborhood in northeast Charlotte. He went to a neighbor's home for help, but the woman called the police. When officers arrived, Ferrell ran towards Kerrick and was shot 10 times. Ferrell was unarmed and two other officers on the scene never unholstered their weapons. Kerrick was charged with voluntary manslaughter but a judge later declared a mistrial in the case after the jury became deadlocked.Below is an invitation to tonight's vigil posted on social media by organizers.—————A 17-year-old boy was arrested in southeast Charlotte today after shooting at a school bus with a BB gun, shattering a window. Nobody was injured in the incident. According to a CMPD release, there were 47 children on board the bus at the time of the incident. The driver had originally called in a report of being shot at, but an investigation found that it was not a real gun. The suspect was found in a residence about a block from where the incident happened. The bus was on the way to Idlewild Elementary School.—————CMPD has identified the victim of a homicide on Monday night as 40-year-old Louis Fuqua. Fuqua was found dead of an apparent gunshot wound on Clanton Road on Monday night just before midnight. No arrests have been made in the case and police ask anyone with information to call 704-432-TIPS and ask for the lead detective in the case, Detective Grande.