Thursday, September 15, 2016

Arts / Today's Top Five

Today's Top 5: Thursday

Posted By on Thu, Sep 15, 2016 at 3:44 PM

Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today, Sept. 15, 2016 as selected by the folks at Creative Loafing.

• Shake.Sip.Stir.Socialize Craft Cocktail Class - The After Hours Edition at NoCA Uptown
• New Frequencies: Robert Lopez + Samuel Ligon at McColl Center for Art + Innovation

• LGBTQ Swing/Shag/Salsa Lessons at L4 Lounge

The Lonely Biscuits w/ Mineral Girls at Milestone

Alive After 5 w/ Simplified at Rooftop 210
