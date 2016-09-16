Lunch Break (9/16/16): Missing girl found safe; homicide in north Charlotte; volunteers to build Hope Haven playground

4221 LaBrea Drive

Detectives with CMPD are investigating a homicide that took place this morning in northeast Charlotte. Officers responded to an assault call on Hubbard Road at 10:22 a.m. and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a release. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. It is believed that the victim and suspect are known to one another, although police have not yet released the name of either.—————Police announced yesterday that Mollie Bentley, a 16-year-old autistic girl who went missing on Wednesday, has been found safe and reunited with her family. On Wednesday, CMPD sent out an alert asking for assistance in finding Bentley after she left her north Charlotte home following an argument with a family member and couldn't be found.—————More than 200 volunteers are expected to come together tomorrow to build a playground at Hope Haven, a housing complex for chemically dependent adults and families. The playground's design is based on children's drawings created at a special Hope Haven event in July. The MetLife Foundation is funding the playground."A playground is more than a playground. It’s a brain-expander, friend-maker and muscle-builder. Play is central to a child’s ability to grow into a productive adult. It can transform children from sedentary, bored and solitary to physically, mentally and socially active," read a press release announcing the event, which starts tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. and lasts until the ribbon-cutting between 2:30-3:00 p.m. "The new playground will bring more than 350 kids in Charlotte one step closer to having the play-filled childhood they deserve. In building this playspace together, we are making it easier for all kids to get balanced and active play and making Charlotte more playable."—————-It's not quite as cool as driving Jon Voight's car, but a piece of Charlotte history has recently gone up for sale in south Charlotte. The first home designed by Harvey Gantt back in 1970, before he served as Charlotte's first African-American mayor or had a museum named after him in Uptown, is now on the market.Gantt, who would go on to found Gantt Huberman just a year later, reportedly drew up the house plans for the home at 4221 LaBrea Drive in the historic Hyde Park neighborhood from his kitchen table. Hyde Park was one of the first upper-class neighborhoods established by African-Americans in the country. There will be an open house at the home on Sunday, September 25, from 3 to 5 p.m.