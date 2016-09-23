NBC News releases footage of Keith Lamont Scott's shooting

A video released by NBC News this afternoon reportedly filmed by Keith Lamont Scott's wife shows the moments leading up to and following Scott's shooting at the hands of CMPD officers. The video is rolling at the moment Scott is shot, but does not capture the shooting on screen.The video is sure to raise more questions than it answers, as no gun can clearly be seen at any point in the video. Scott's wife, Reykia Scott, does warn police near the beginning of the video that Keith does not have a weapon and that he just took his medicine for a traumatic brain injury, referring to a bicycle wreck Scott suffered a year ago that left him disabled.Reykia repeats "he better live" — an expression that had already been used widely on social media as a hashtag just minutes after the video's release — to officers as he lies on the ground of Lexington Circle, where he was waiting for his son to return home from school.The shooting sparked protests in Charlotte throughout the last three days that ended in damaged property and a man shot dead in Uptown on Wednesday night. We will update this story with the thoughts of local leaders as it develops.