click to enlarge Ryan Pitkin

Protesters in front of CMPD headquarters.

Hundreds of protesters, some from cities as far as Chicago, New York and Toronto, came together in Uptown Charlotte last night to march through the city asking for the release of body camera and dashboard camera footage of Keith Lamont Scott's killing.Protesters marched through the city multiple times, stopping at the CMPD headquarters and Charlotte Jail Central before making their way to the I-277 outer loop, where they shut down traffic for 10 minutes or so. Police eventually dispersed the crowd by firing pepper balls, a chemical projectile similar to pepper spray, and paintballs.CL contributor Lara Americo and news editor Ryan Pitkin were alongside protesters throughout the night and took the pictures in the slideshow below: