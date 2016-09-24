VIDEO: Police footage of Keith Lamont Scott's shooting released

Still from the body cam footage of a uniformed officer on the scene when Keith Lamont Scott was shot
CMPD this afternoon released footage from a body camera and a dashboard camera that caught parts of an incident on Tuesday that ended with a police officer shooting and killing Keith Lamont Scott.
While the body camera footage, from a uniformed officer who showed up on the scene after the confrontation began, doesn't show much beyond him trying to break Scott's window and then coming around the vehicle to find Scott lying on the ground, the same officer's dash cam footage shows Scott being shot after exiting his car and backing towards the police cruiser. The sound is also off on the body camera footage until about the 21-second mark.
click to enlarge
A still from the dash cam footage just before Keith Lamont Scott was shot.
Along with the footage, CMPD released a detailed statement telling their version of events that transpired on Tuesday afternoon, when officers waiting in The Village at College Downs to carry out a warrant on someone other than Scott confronted him and officer Brentley Vinson shot him.
According to CMPD's statement, two plain-clothes officers were sitting in a car waiting to serve the warrant when Scott pulled up beside them in his white SUV. They allegedly saw Scott rolling a blunt — marijuana wrapped in cigar paper — but were not concerned with confronting him until they allegedly saw him hold a gun up.
click to enlarge
The officers then moved away from the scene to put on marked vests that identified them as police before confronting Scott, who they say refused their verbal commands to exit the vehicle. At this time, the uniformed officer arrived and came around the back of the vehicle and began hitting the window. It was then that Scott exited the vehicle with a gun, police say, and backed away from his vehicle.
According to the statement, Vinson "perceived Mr. Scott's actions and movements as an imminent physical threat to himself and other officers," and opened fire, hitting Scott four times. In the video, Scott does not appear to pose a threat in a way that involves pointing a gun or anything of that manner. No gun can clearly be seen in the video.
Police also released photos of the gun they say Scott was holding (left), an ankle holster than can be seen on his ankle in the footage and the blunt they say he was rolling.