Lunch Break (9/30/16): Family of EpiCentre attack victim sets up GoFundMe account

We are marching around Southpark Mall! No more white luxury at the expense of Black lives! #Charlotte #CharlotteUprising — Leslie Mac (@LeslieMac) September 30, 2016

Stefon Boatwright

Savanna Lee Jones

Surveillance photos of Jones during protests and inside Jimmy John's last week.

The family of a veteran who was randomly attacked at EpiCentre last week when protests became violent has set up a GoFundMe account to help him through his recovery. According to David Palmer's sister, Ashley Warlick, Palmer was separated from the group he was with in Uptown last Wednesday night before he was attacked by 10 men in the EpiCentre parking garage. He has a fractured eye socket and multiple broken bones, according to Warlick, and will have surgery on Monday.On Tuesday, CMPD detectives arrested 22-year-old Antonio Gatewood in connection with the assaults. Gatewood was charged with common law robbery, assault inflicting serious injury, false imprisonment and ethnic intimidation. Police are still looking for others involved in the robbery and assault. Anyone with info is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Pictured below are some suspects CMPD believe to be involved in the assault (left) and a still from surveillance footage of the attack.—————Members of Charlotte Uprising and other protesters showed up at a church in the SouthPark area where CMPD Chief Kerr Putney was supposed to appear for a community safety forum last night, but he was a no-show.After hearing that the forum had been cancelled, the peaceful protesters marched to SouthPark Mall to shut down foot traffic and get the attention of those well-off Charlotteans who may not have been exposed to the protests held in Uptown over the last week.—————An update from CMPD yesterday stated that police made 82 arrests during protests held between Sept. 20 and Sept. 27. In addition to those arrests, 95 warrants were signed against those believed to have taken part in looting and destruction of property during unrest that occurred on the first two nights of protest. Police have arrested 22 people in connection with those warrants.The two most recent arrests in connection with last week's unrest were those of 24-year-old Stefon Boatwright and 16-year-old Savanna Lee Jones, both of whom are believed to have participated in looting at EpiCentre last week. Boatwright was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony conspiracy and injury to real property for his alleged involvement in looting at Buffalo Wild Wings. Jones was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and felony conspiracy for her alleged involvement in looting at Jimmy John's.