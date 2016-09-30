Follow us
Friday, September 30, 2016

Lunch Break (9/30/16): Family of EpiCentre attack victim sets up GoFundMe account

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 11:30 AM


The family of a veteran who was randomly attacked at EpiCentre last week when protests became violent has set up a GoFundMe account to help him through his recovery. According to David Palmer's sister, Ashley Warlick, Palmer was separated from the group he was with in Uptown last Wednesday night before he was attacked by 10 men in the EpiCentre parking garage. He has a fractured eye socket and multiple broken bones, according to Warlick, and will have surgery on Monday.

On Tuesday, CMPD detectives arrested 22-year-old Antonio Gatewood in connection with the assaults. Gatewood was charged with common law robbery, assault inflicting serious injury, false imprisonment and ethnic intimidation. Police are still looking for others involved in the robbery and assault. Anyone with info is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Pictured below are some suspects CMPD believe to be involved in the assault (left) and a still from surveillance footage of the attack. 

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-09-30_at_10.42.28_am.png

—————

Members of Charlotte Uprising and other protesters showed up at a church in the SouthPark area where CMPD Chief Kerr Putney was supposed to appear for a community safety forum last night, but he was a no-show. 

After hearing that the forum had been cancelled, the peaceful protesters marched to SouthPark Mall to shut down foot traffic and get the attention of those well-off Charlotteans who may not have been exposed to the protests held in Uptown over the last week. 

—————

click to enlarge Stefon Boatwright
  • Stefon Boatwright
An update from CMPD yesterday stated that police made 82 arrests during protests held between Sept. 20 and Sept. 27. In addition to those arrests, 95 warrants were signed against those believed to have taken part in looting and destruction of property during unrest that occurred on the first two nights of protest. Police have arrested 22 people in connection with those warrants. 

click to enlarge Savanna Lee Jones
  • Savanna Lee Jones
The two most recent arrests in connection with last week's unrest were those of 24-year-old Stefon Boatwright and 16-year-old Savanna Lee Jones, both of whom are believed to have participated in looting at EpiCentre last week. Boatwright was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, felony conspiracy and injury to real property for his alleged involvement in looting at Buffalo Wild Wings. Jones was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and felony conspiracy for her alleged involvement in looting at Jimmy John's. 

Surveillance photos of Jones during protests and inside Jimmy John's last week.
  • Surveillance photos of Jones during protests and inside Jimmy John's last week.

