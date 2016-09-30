Follow us
Mobile

The CLog

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Share

Friday, September 30, 2016

Arts / Today's Top Five

Today's Top 5: Friday

Posted By on Fri, Sep 30, 2016 at 5:40 PM

Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today, Sept. 30, 2016 as selected by the folks at Creative Loafing.

Breakin' Convention at Knight Theater
Pro_Motion performs at Breakin' Convention (Photo credit: Paul Hampartsoumian)
  • Pro_Motion performs at Breakin' Convention (Photo credit: Paul Hampartsoumian)

Bacon Fest in South End

Rob: Earth-One at Snug Harbor

Silent Disco at RoofTop 210

• Charlotte Symphony: All Tchaikovsky at Belk Theater
  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Readers also liked…

Latest in The CLog

More by Anita Overcash

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times

Recent Comments

www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2016 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation