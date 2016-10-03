Follow us
Mobile

The CLog

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Share

Monday, October 3, 2016

Lunch Break (10/3/16): Arrest made in Villa Heights murder; Greenpeace responds to Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas merger

Posted By on Mon, Oct 3, 2016 at 11:44 AM


click to enlarge Daliamontray Strother
  • Daliamontray Strother
Police have arrested a man in the murder of William Phillips, 45, in the Villa Heights neighborhood last Friday. Phillips was brought to the emergency room by a family member on Friday after suffering trauma. He was later pronounced dead. On Saturday, police arrested Daliamontray Strother, 38, for Phillip's murder and announced they believe the original incident occurred on the 2500 block of Pinckney Avenue. 

—————

Greenpeace has responded to last week's announcement that the North Carolina Utilities Commission approved Duke Energy's proposed acquirement of Piedmont Natural Gas. Greenpeace has released a statement this morning citing the two companies' previous partnership in planning the construction of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which will transport natural gas along the Eastern Seaboard. 

“We are disappointed that the McCrory administration has yet again given his former employer Duke Energy whatever it needs to rake in more profits," wrote Greenpeace organizer Caroline Hansley. "The company's intent to expand fracked gas infrastructure is harmful to both the climate and North Carolinians, who have been demanding Duke switch to renewable energy. Instead of building a bridge to nowhere, Duke Energy can and should be leading the way to a renewable energy future. As one of the top political contributors in the state, Duke’s donations help elect officials who vote against distributed renewable energy policies and act in favor of preserving Duke’s monopoly.”

—————

Police believe a woman who was killed in a crash on Central Avenue on Saturday was suffering from a medical episode at the time of the accident. A CMPD release states that Karen Frierson, 54, "suffered a medical event" while driving on Central Avenue before ramming into a Ford Fusion that was slowing for traffic and then striking a CATS bus with 13 people aboard. Frierson's passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Nobody was else was injured in the wreck. 

Tags: , , , , , ,

  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Readers also liked…

Latest in The CLog

More by Ryan Pitkin

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times

Recent Comments

www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2016 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation