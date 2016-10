Lunch Break (10/4/16): Charlotte Uprising calls for nationwide action today

No More Strange Fruit! Call to Action from Charlotte Uprising https://t.co/BsoPjBOdTW #CharlotteUprising — Occupy Wall Street (@OccupyWallStNYC) October 3, 2016

Leaders with the Charlotte Uprising have called for a national day of action today, the two-week anniversary of Keith Lamont Scott's killing by a CMPD officer, from similar organizations across the country. Actions are already planned in Baltimore; Chicago; Detroit; New York City; Washington D.C. and Roanoke, Virginia.In Charlotte, organizers will gather in Marshall Park at 7 p.m. The event page states, "Led by Black, queer and trans organizers and accomplices, the Charlotte Uprising has tirelessly inspired people to resist state violence and dream of new possibilities beyond the current conditions we live in. Freedom fighters in Charlotte are now calling on freedom fighters everywhere to host coordinated actions on Tuesday, October 4, which will mark two weeks since Keith’s murder."—————An 11-year-old girl was reportedly struck by a car while running to her school bus this morning in west Charlotte. According to this WCCB story , the girl was struck on LaSalle Street near Interstate 77. Family members on the scene have identified the girl as Zion Massey. She has reportedly been transported to the hospital with her mother after suffering serious injuries.—————Police are looking for a man who they say cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet in west Charlotte yesterday. Alesio Briceag is now wanted on charges of credit theft with a scanning device, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He was last known to be on Hickory Bluff Court off Tuckaseegee Road. Anyone with information on Briceag's whereabouts is asked to call the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, ext. 3.—————