Follow us
Mobile

The CLog

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Share

Wednesday, October 5, 2016

Arts / Today's Top Five

Today's Top 5: Wednesday

Posted By on Wed, Oct 5, 2016 at 3:56 PM

Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today, Oct. 5, 2016 as selected by the folks at Creative Loafing.

• Esperenza Spalding at McGlohon Theater
varwwwclientsclient1web2tmpphpofpooa.jpg

Wednesday 13 at Amos' Southend

Cocktail and Sushi Class at Enso

Eleanor Tallie at Double Door Inn

•  Growing Up Southern at Levine Museum of the New South
  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Readers also liked…

Latest in The CLog

More by Anita Overcash

  • Today's Top 5: Saturday

    Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today.
    • by Anita Overcash | 10.01.16

  • Today's Top 5: Friday

    Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today.
    • by Anita Overcash | 09.30.16

  • Today's Top 5: Thursday

    Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today.
    • by Anita Overcash | 09.29.16
  • More »

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times

Recent Comments

www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2016 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation