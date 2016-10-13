Lunch Break (10/13/16): Details on two officer-involved shootings on Wednesday; Rep. Adams calls for voter registration deadline extension

Video of police on scene at Cash America Pawn on Wilkinson Blvd. from witness nearby. WARNING: contains some explicit language. pic.twitter.com/JeZ5LM6Ad3 — Morgan Fogarty (@MorganFogarty) October 13, 2016

CMPD officers were involved in a second officer-involved shooting in one day yesterday when they responded to an armed robbery call at Cash America Pawn on Wilkinson Boulevard. When officers entered the business to confront the two suspects involved in the robbery, one allegedly fired a handgun at an officer. An officer returned fire, and the suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter. The second suspect fled the scene. The suspect in custody reportedly suffered a "very minor" injury, according to a report, and police did not initially know whether it was caused by being grazed by the officer's bullet or something else. The second suspect is still on the loose. No names have been released in connection with this incident. The video below was taken by witnesses directly following the incident:—————The first officer-involved shooting to happen yesterday happened in southwest Charlotte in the early morning hours. Officer Francine Delano was reportedly traveling along Woodlawn Avenue near the I-77 interchange when she heard gunshots coming from the parking lot of the Days Inn motel. When she pulled into the parking lot, according to the most recent CMPD report, "she observed two men in the alley, later identified as Alonzo Castro and Isidro Albarran. Officer Delano perceived an imminent threat and fired her service weapon striking Castro in the leg."Further investigation found that Castro had allegedly carried out an armed robbery against Albarran, and that Albarran had fired the original shots as Castro tried to flee the scene. Following the incident with Officer Delano, Castro was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later released into the custody of CMPD. Following an interview, he was charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.—————U.S. Rep. Alma Adams of Charlotte has called on the North Carolina State Board of Elections to extend the voter registration deadline after flooding from Hurricane Matthews has shut down public offices throughout eastern North Carolina and made it harder for some to register before tomorrow's deadline.In a statement from Adams, she says, "The right to vote is the most fundamental right in our democracy. That is why I am asking the State Board of Elections to reconsider and extend the voter registration deadline for counties affected by Hurricane Matthew … Tens of thousands of voters could be impacted if the State Board of Elections does not act. Our neighbors shouldn't have to fight floods to be able to vote. I hope leaders across the state will join me in calling for an extension to the deadline. Protecting our right to vote is the right thing to do."A judge in Florida has extended the voter registration deadline in that state to Oct. 18. It was originally extended from this Tuesday to Wednesday in order to give time for a hearing, but the judge announced yesterday it would be extended a full week from the original deadline.—————The CMPD's Animal Care & Control (ACC) Emergency Response Team deployed this morning to Edgecomb County to help deal with an influx of animals in the shelter there. Edgecomb County's Animal Control shelter is currently dealing with between 150 and 200 animals, significantly higher than their normal capacity, according to a CMPD release.The seven-member team heading to Edgecomb includes four ACC officers trained in large animal rescue and one supervisor with equine experience, as more equine rescues are expected to be necessary once flood waters fully recede.