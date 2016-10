click to enlarge Katherine Jones

Wow. This full-page ad in @newsobserver on our gov's birthday. Says it's from Writers for a Progressive NC. pic.twitter.com/OHBeppFQiF — Eric Ferreri (@EricFerreri) October 17, 2016

Police are looking for two teenagers they say robbed a convenience store in west Charlotte on Friday. According to report released this morning by CMPD, the two men pictured below brandished firearms in LaVilla on Freedom Drive on Friday afternoon and demanded money. Investigators ask that anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.—————-Investigators are still searching for answers in the murder of Katherine Memory Jones in Plaza Midwood on Saturday morning. Jones was reportedly walking home from her job at Midwood Smokehouse at around 2:47 a.m. when she was shot dead on the 1300 block of The Plaza. It's unclear if there was any motive in the killing or whether it was a random act of violence. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS.—————-A group calling itself Writers for a Progressive America took out a full page ad in Raleigh's News & Observer this morning to wish Pat McCrory a happy 60th birthday, although it wasn't what one would call a sincere pat on the back. The ad makes light of House Bill 2, which has been a huge failure of McCrory's administration on all accounts, and goes on to say, "Governor, we send you our best wishes today as you celebrate your 60th birthday. But the real celebration will begin November 8th when North Carolina votes to move in a more progressive direction." Ouch.