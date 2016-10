Today's Top 5: Tuesday

Henry Rollins (Photo by Heidi May)

Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today, Oct. 18, 2016 as selected by the folks at Henry Rollins at McGlohon Theatre Slinging Mud: Bumper Stickers as Political Weapons at The Charlotte Museum of History Bingo at Killington's Open Mic at Puckett's Farm Equipment Karaoke at Petra's