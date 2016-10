Lunch Break (10/21/16): Early voting continues today, find out where you can vote in Mecklenburg

ballots cast in-person early voting (162,382) + accepted mail-in ballots (58,572) = 220,954 total ballots (3.3% of NC reg voters) #NCPOL — Jonathan Kappler (@jonathankappler) October 21, 2016

More than 3 percent of North Carolina's registered voters have reportedly already made their choice after the state's first day of early voting yesterday. Today, 10 of the 22 early voting sites around Mecklenburg County will re-open after about 160,000 voters around the state showed up to polls yesterday.Sites that are open today, a full list of which can be found here , include locations in the four corners of the county, including Beatties Ford, University, Ballantyne, south Charlotte, Cornelius and Steele Creek. If you don't make it out today, check back with the list to see which sites will be open on Monday.—————A young man was killed in southwest Charlotte just hours from his 18th birthday yesterday. Police responded to a call about a fight on Armour Ridge Drive at about 6:23 p.m. last night and found 17-year-old Jahee Hoke suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Hoke would have been turning 18 today. No arrests have been made in the case, but it does appear that Hoke and the suspect were known to each other.—————A 30-year-old man was killed in northwest Charlotte yesterday afternoon when the car he was riding in was struck by a pickup truck at the intersection of Mount Holly and Mount Holly-Huntersville roads. According to a CMPD release, 30-year-old Michael Brown was traveling southbound on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road when he struck a Mercedes-Benz traveling through the intersection on Mount Holly Road. Jonathan Dutton, 30, a passenger in the Mercedes, was seriously injured in the accident and transported to CMC-Main. He was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Mercedes, 33-year-old Russell Dutton, and his other passenger, Charles Grey, suffered minor injuries. It's unclear who was at fault in the wreck but alcohol and high speeds are not believed to be contributing factors.