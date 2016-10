click to enlarge Marques Addison

Charlotte Uprising members have denounced claims during a press conference this morning that the organization would be working with a new coalition of local business and government leaders to address inequity in Charlotte following unrest last month. This morning, representatives of Novant Health, Carolinas HealthCare System, Bank of America, CMPD and other local government officials announced the formation of One Charlotte, a coalition aimed at increasing economic opportunity and beginning "a healing process" after last week's protests.Members of Charlotte Uprising, many of whom were at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse this morning showing support for protesters still facing trials related to last month's unrest, released a short statement on Facebook following reports that One Charlotte representatives claimed they've been in communication with Charlotte Uprising."This morning, representatives of One Charlotte held a press conference in which they claimed they have the support and endorsement of Charlotte Uprising. This is untrue. Charlotte Uprising has endorsed neither One Charlotte nor the 'symbolic march' planned for November 6th," the statement read.Charlotte Uprising is expected to call a press conference later disavowing One Charlotte. A stream of this morning's press conference, recorded live on Facebook by Braxton Miller, can be seen below.—————Police have identified the woman killed near Uptown yesterday afternoon as 27-year-old Brittany Carelock. Officers responded to an assault call in the 900 block of North Tryon Street at about 3:33 p.m. and found Carelock suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene. No arrests have yet been made in this case.—————Police have arrested two adults and two juveniles in connection with a series of armed robberies that occurred in the Independence Division over the last week. Investigators say the four men were behind multiple robberies on Pineburr Road, during which they would allegedly make calls for service from delivery drivers and taxi drivers then rob them upon arrival.The first robbery, pulled on a Papa John's delivery driver, occurred on October 16, and the last one,involving a Chopstick delivery driver, happened this past Tuesday. Police now say one of the suspects, 18-year-old Marques Addison, was wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet during the robberies, making it easy to identify him as a suspect. He agreed to come in for an interview, and the investigation then led police to 17-year-old Davonte Carter and two juvenile suspects, both 14 years old.Addison has been charged with four counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of armed robbery. Carter was charged with one count of accessory after the fact. Both juvenile suspects were charged with varying amounts of armed robbery and conspiracy charges.—————