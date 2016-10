click to enlarge Katherine Jones' death has led to public safety concerns in Plaza Midwood.

The Vine United Methodist Church in the Plaza Midwood is sure to be packed full tonight following a heated debate on the neighborhood's private Facebook page following the shooting death of Katherine Jones in the early morning hours of Saturday, October 15.Shortly after the seemingly random shooting, neighbors took to the Facebook page to discuss public safety. On Oct. 19, a man named Scott Yamanashi posted about his desire to create an "armed neighborhood watch/bike patrol" to cruise the neighborhood during late nights between Thursday night and Saturday morning.The post — especially the "armed" part — created an uproar among some and led to a debate consisting of hundreds of comments. His follow-up post responding to the criticism and other posts about the issue led to more offshoot debates, topics of which ranged from race to treatment of women to gun control.The debate will continue in person this evening at the Plaza Midwood Neighborhood Association (PMNA) meeting at Vine United Methodist Church, located at 2101 Belvedere Ave. at 6 p.m. (note the change from the normal 6:30 p.m. start time) and members of the PMNA have asked for anyone who works, lives or plays in the neighborhood who would like to learn more to come out.As clarified by a PMNA member who posted to the page this afternoon, there is no armed bike patrol currently working the neighborhood, and Yamanashi's original idea is still just that, an idea. CMPD officers, including one from the Homicide division, are expected to attend tonight's meeting and give their insights.As far as Jones' death, detectives are still actively investigating the case. CMPD says it has stepped up bike, foot and car patrols in the area since the shooting.