Follow us
Mobile

The CLog

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Share

Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Arts / Today's Top Five

Today's Top 5: Wednesday

Posted By on Wed, Nov 9, 2016 at 12:39 PM

Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today, Nov. 9, 2016 as selected by the folks at Creative Loafing.

Fitz and The Tantrums w/ Barns Courtney at The Fillmore
varwwwclientsclient1web2tmpphpk3mqiz.jpg

WTF! Nasty Woman Election Party at Hygge Coworking

El Malpais at Snug Harbor

The Toxic Avenger at Actor's Theatre of Charlotte

Chaquis Maliq at Petra's
  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Readers also liked…

Latest in The CLog

  • Today's Top 5: Tuesday

    Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today.
    • by Anita Overcash | 11.08.16

  • Today's Top 5: Saturday

    Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today.
    • by Anita Overcash | 11.05.16

  • Today's Top 5: Friday

    Here are the five best events going down in Charlotte and the surrounding area today.
    • by Anita Overcash | 11.04.16
  • More »

More by Anita Overcash

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times

Recent Comments

www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2016 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation