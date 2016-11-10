Lunch Break (11/10/16): Elementary teacher arrested on child porn charges; two arrested in Trump protests overnight

click to enlarge Benjamin McMiller

click to enlarge Rece King

Police this morning announced the arrest of a music teacher at Oakdale Elementary School on charges related to the streaming of child pornography videos. According to a release, police received an online tip in late October that someone in Charlotte was viewing child pornography, and later identified the man as Benjamin McMiller, music teacher at Oakdale Elementary.Detectives went to McMiller's home during the investigation and seized evidence, and yesterday, McMiller voluntarily went to CMPD headquarters for an interview, during which he admitted to streaming videos. He was then arrested and charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.—————Following a day in which thousands of high school and college students walked out of classrooms, oftentimes with their teachers, to protest the election of Donald Trump as president, people of all ages hit the streets last night in the tens of thousands to protest Trump's election in some of the country's largest cities.According to the Charlotte Uprising Twitter account, two protesters were arrested during Trump protests in Charlotte late last night. Charlotte Uprising organizers said Dhruv Mazumdar and Lexa Rice were taken into custody. Protesters met at Marshall Park at around 11:30 p.m. and eventually marched to the Epicentre, although it's unclear when the two were arrested. CMPD Maj. Gerald Smith said at a press conference this morning that the two were arrested for refusing to leave the roadway.—————Police have arrested 21-year-old Rece King with the murder of Christopher Watson, Jr., 27, last night in east Charlotte. Police responded to an assault call on Fairmarket Drive, just off The Plaza, last night just after 5 p.m. They found Watson suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and he was transported to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police announced King's arrest early this morning.