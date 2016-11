click to enlarge

About 150 people showed up on a sunny Saturday afternoon to denounce the recent election of Trump as president and march through the streets of Uptown Charlotte to voice their discontent.Protesters met at Marshall Park at noon on Saturday to hold a rally in which a diverse group of speakers addressed the crowd, discussing solution-based strategies to minimize the effects of a Trump presidency and the importance to standing up to bigotry of any kind.recorded a live-stream of the pre-march rally, which can be seen below.After speakers addressed the crowd, the group of more than 150 people marched through Uptown, passing CMPD headquarters, Epicentre and stopping shortly at the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets before looping back around to Marshall Park.The march lasted just under an hour and remained peaceful, with the only tension coming when a man wearing Trump/Pence t-shirt confronted protesters as the approached the center of the city. The ma stuck around, calling some protesters "fucking idiots," then telling nearby police officers he was threatened after a few protesters began engaging with them.As the march continued and the Trump supporter began to follow along, local organizer Braxton Winston engaged with him, carrying on a discussion about Trump and his potential policies/policymakers and live-streaming it through his phone. The man seemed to calm down as he spoke with Winston and eventually split off from the group.Organizers have already planned another Trump protest for the same time and place this Saturday afternoon in hopes of standing up against Trump's hate speech and the racist policies pushed by his him and his appointees.Below are pictures from Saturday's march:—————A 36-year-old man was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion in west Charlotte last night, according to the CMPD. Police say multiple suspects forced their way into Talea Craig's home on Rocklake Drive just before 11 p.m. last night. After a confrontation, at least one of the suspects shot Craig, who was later pronounced dead on the scene by Medic. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the lead investigator, Detective McKee, at 704-432-TIPS.