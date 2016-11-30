Today's Top 5: Wednesday

Archives |
RSS
Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all
sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments
that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go
beyond the pale will not be tolerated.
Guess that means prices are going even higher!!
What a bunch of panty waisted whiners. The Panthers are our team. Win or lose,…
How many of these same protestors will gladly take in the Illegals into their homes?…
© 2016
Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation