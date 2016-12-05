Lunch Break (12/5/16): KKK rally moved due to counter protests; Dakota Access Pipeline construction halted

Hundreds of people showed up to two marches in North Carolina and Virginia this weekend to protest planned KKK rallies, which were eventually moved. CL contributor Lara Americo traveled to Pelham, North Carolina and Danville, Virginia on Saturday to cover the protests. Her video can be seen below. The KKK rally was eventually moved an hour away to Roxboro, as Burlington Times-News reporter Natalie Janicello tweeted a video of a convoy of cars waving Confederate and white supremacy flags, with one person yelling, "White power."
—————
News that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would be halting construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline due to the denial of the final easement that would allow the pipeline to be built under Lake Oahe was met with cheers and fireworks at the Oceti Sakowin camp in North Dakota yesterday.
Desiree Kane, a former Creative Loafing staffer who has been living in the camp for the past six months, wrote a cautiously optimistic post on Facebook celebrating the decision this morning, but reminding friends that the people building the wall still may attempt to continue construction without the necessary permits and that the fight is not over.
—————
A woman has been charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle following a car wreck in north Charlotte on Saturday that took the life of her passenger. Police say 37-year-old Stephanie Bennett was driving on Gibbon Road at around 4:41 p.m. on Saturday when she went off the road, then overcorrected, causing the car to eventually crash off the right side of the road. Leonilla Farber, 64, was sitting in the front passenger seat and was killed during the wreck. Police do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.