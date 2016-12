I am considering running for Mayor next year. Charlotte needs stronger leadership. More details to come. I hope I can count on your support. — Mayor Pro Tem Lyles (@VoteViLyles) December 12, 2016

Charlotte City Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles is looking to take that "pro tem" out of her title, as she announced this morning via social media that she is forming an exploratory committee to consider a run for mayor in 2017. Lyles announced her intentions in two tweets this morning, one of which was attached to a Facebook link that looked as if it would go into further detail, although the link is no longer working.Following her work in the city's budget department, including a stint as budget director, Lyles served as Charlotte's assistant city manager from 1996 - 2004. She was elected to city council in 2013 and is serving her second term. She was selected by the council to serve as mayor pro tem in 2015.Organizations Lyles has been involved with include the Charlotte Housing Authority Moving Forward initiative, the Committee of 21 transportation initiative and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg African American Agenda and Achieve Together community-based advocacy education initiative. She also she served as the project manager for the Foundation for the Carolinas' initiative to conduct research supporting the creation of a local rental subsidy endowment for families and veterans.Lyles was one of seven council members to vote in favor of the controversial I-77 toll lanes in January, and her role as the council's representative in the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization have led to the perception by some that she is more heavily involved in the decision than others on the council. It's unclear whether this will be an issue for her in her campaign.As of now, it appears Lyles will be running against incumbent Jennifer Roberts, who announced her intentions to run for reelection last week, and N.C. Sen. Joel Ford, who formed an exploratory committee to look into running for mayor last week as well.—————Police are investigating a homicide that happened in south Charlotte this morning. Officers responded to an assault call on Archdale Drive at around 4:38 a.m. this morning and found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds. He was transported to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have not released the name of the victim, but do believe he is known to the suspect.—————A man was killed after being struck by a car in southeast Charlotte just before midnight last night. Police say Robert Melton, 48, was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk and wearing dark clothing when he was struck by 38-year-old Daniel Wayne, who was driving a Nissan Altima. The accident happened on E. Independence Boulevard at the intersection of Village Lake Drive. It does not appear any charges will be filed against Wayne, who remained on the scene of the accident and was not impaired by drugs or alcohol.