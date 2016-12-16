Follow us
Mobile

The CLog

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Share

Friday, December 16, 2016

News

Lunch Break (12/16/16): Three killed in Charlotte on Thursday

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 11:20 AM


Two men were killed in what appears to have been a shootout that occurred in the Hidden Valley neighborhood in northeast Charlotte last night. Police responded to Spring Garden Lane at about 7:17 p.m. last night and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One man, 35-year-old Raheem Hammond, was pronounced dead on the scene. Two more were transported to Carolinas Medical Center, where 21-year-old Gary Stevenson Jr. was later pronounced dead.

Shortly after the incident on Spring Garden Lane, a fourth victim turned up on nearby Sugar Creek Road at the I-85 interchange. The two remaining victims — Jacques Stevenson, 26, and Tammy Hammond, 53 — are still being treated at Carolinas Medical Center. It's unclear whether Stevenson and Hammond are solely victims or will be charged in connection with the shootings, but CMPD stated last night that they were not looking for any additional suspects.

—————

Two men have been arrested for a murder that happened off Freedom Drive early Thursday morning. In that case, police responded to an assault call at about 2:45 a.m. yesterday on Eddleman Road and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not yet been released, as police have not been able to contact any family members to notify them of his passing.

Later on Thursday, officers with the Mount Holly Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol pursued a car into Mecklenburg County, where it crashed at the intersection of S. Tryon Street and Sandy Porter Road. The driver, later identified as Dequillar Moore, jumped from the vehicle and was chased by a K9 unit into the nearby woods. Moore was apparently already a suspect in the murder that took place that morning, because homicide detectives responded to the scene and later charged Moore, 27, with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives then identified Justin Hood, 29, as a second suspect in the case. That night, Hood was apprehended and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon.


Tags: , , , , , ,

  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Readers also liked…

Latest in The CLog

More by Ryan Pitkin

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times

Recent Comments

www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2016 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation