Lunch Break (12/16/16): Three killed in Charlotte on Thursday

Two men were killed in what appears to have been a shootout that occurred in the Hidden Valley neighborhood in northeast Charlotte last night. Police responded to Spring Garden Lane at about 7:17 p.m. last night and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds. One man, 35-year-old Raheem Hammond, was pronounced dead on the scene. Two more were transported to Carolinas Medical Center, where 21-year-old Gary Stevenson Jr. was later pronounced dead.Shortly after the incident on Spring Garden Lane, a fourth victim turned up on nearby Sugar Creek Road at the I-85 interchange. The two remaining victims — Jacques Stevenson, 26, and Tammy Hammond, 53 — are still being treated at Carolinas Medical Center. It's unclear whether Stevenson and Hammond are solely victims or will be charged in connection with the shootings, but CMPD stated last night that they were not looking for any additional suspects.—————Two men have been arrested for a murder that happened off Freedom Drive early Thursday morning. In that case, police responded to an assault call at about 2:45 a.m. yesterday on Eddleman Road and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not yet been released, as police have not been able to contact any family members to notify them of his passing.Later on Thursday, officers with the Mount Holly Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol pursued a car into Mecklenburg County, where it crashed at the intersection of S. Tryon Street and Sandy Porter Road. The driver, later identified as Dequillar Moore, jumped from the vehicle and was chased by a K9 unit into the nearby woods. Moore was apparently already a suspect in the murder that took place that morning, because homicide detectives responded to the scene and later charged Moore, 27, with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.Detectives then identified Justin Hood, 29, as a second suspect in the case. That night, Hood was apprehended and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and assault with a deadly weapon.