Mark Kemp returns to Creative Loafing as editor-in-chief

For the third time in the past decade, we here athave welcomed North Carolina-native Mark Kemp as editor-in-chief at our award-winning alternative newsweekly and website.Kemp returns to Charlotte after three years in the San Francisco Bay area, where he served stints as editor of the music-instruction magazineand editor-in-chief of. A former senior music editor at Rolling Stone, VP of music editorial at MTV Networks, and entertainment editor at, Kemp began his journalism career as a reporter for the Times-News of Burlington. In the early ‘90s, he served as longtime executive editor of, the groundbreaking alternative music and culture magazine.Kemp editedin the mid-2000s as well as the early 2010s, spearheading’s joint coverage of the 2012 Democratic National Convention with Huffington Post. His book, was published by Simon & Shuster in 2004.“The addition of Mark Kemp as editor-in-chief atin Charlotte is something that the staff and readers of CL should be very excited about ,” says Womack, publisher at CL's parent company, Womack Newspapers, Inc. “Kemp brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the position and knows the Charlotte market extremely well. Personally, I am a huge fan and am anxiously looking forward to his taking the CL brand of print, social media and more to the next level.”