A white sheet lies where a man was killed by a police officer in east Charlotte Thursday afternoon.

The vehicle being driven by the man who was killed showed visible damage to the back-left fender.

A man was shot and killed in east Charlotte this afternoon after allegedly pulling a gun on a man in traffic, not knowing he was a police officer.According to CMPD, the shooting happened at about 1:18 p.m. on the 6200 block of Albemarle Road, but the incident began elsewhere. Police say an undercover officer was driving an unmarked car near the intersection of Albemarle and Reddman roads. He was then allegedly struck by 28-year-old Josue Diaz, who immediately began driving outbound on Albemarle Road.The detective followed Diaz and called in to CMPD communications to report the hit-and-run and request a marked vehicle to assist him, but while he was doing so Diaz allegedly stopped his vehicle suddenly, then exited the vehicle and brandished a handgun.According to a CMPD release, the detective perceived an imminent threat to his life and opened fire on Diaz, who was later pronounced dead on the scene.A group of about 20 activists were at the scene a couple hours after the shooting. Some demanded answers from police, while others live-streamed from the scene to hundreds of people watching online.A few officers, including Major Mike Campagna, known for his outreach efforts during and after the Charlotte Uprising, tried to engage with residents on the scene."We've tried to engage with CMPD in the past, for years. What has that gotten us? Bullets in the street," said activist Gloria Merriweather to others who had gathered there on Albemarle Road.CMPD says it won't release the name of the officer, due to the undercover nature of his work. As is protocol, the detective will be placed on administrative leave and the CMPD Internal Affairs Bureau will conduct a separate but parallel investigation to the CMPD's homicide investigation.will update this story as more details are released.