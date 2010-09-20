Live review: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers w/ ZZ Top

Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

Sept. 19, 2010

The Deal: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers rock into Charlotte for set of hits, Mojo highlights.

The Good: The night kicked off with an hour-long set by ZZ Top, who were quick to point out that they've been performing for four decades. The band's set was hit-heavy, opening with "Got Me Under Pressure," "Waiting for the Bus" and "Jesus Just Left Chicago." A cover of Jimi Hendrix' "Hey Joe" wasn't bad, but it was swallowed up by the band's own classics.

Tom Petty hit the stage with the Heartbreakers and didn't hesitate to crack smiles throughout the night. After kicking off with "Listen to Her Heart," the band hit "You Don't Know How It Feels" and "I Won't Back Down." The new songs showed more of a blues edge as they stood as the meat in a sandwich of classic Petty hits. When the well-known songs returned, a big singalong was conjured up by "Learning to Fly." The brief encore included "Running Down a Dream" and "American Girl."

The Bad: With 12 studio albums to their name, you'd expect a wider variety of songs for Petty and Co. to go to. Instead, they continue to play basically the same set. Last time, in 2008, he played "You Wreck Me" to kick off the show — other than that, the differences are small. The crowd also didn't seem interested in the new album, as most took a seat — or just went home — when the band started its Mojo interlude half-way into the show. With a curfew of 11, there was no reason for the band to end its set 15 minutes early.

The Verdict: A great rock show, but die-hard fans will be disappointed in the setlist.

ZZ Top setlist

Got Me Under Pressure

Waiting for the Bus>

Jesus Just Left Chicago

Cheap Sunglasses

I Need You Tonight

Hey Joe (Hendrix cover)

Just Got Paid

Gimme All Your Lovin'

Sharp Dressed Man

Legs

La Grange

Tush

Tom Petty setlist

Listen To Her Heart

You Don't Know How It Feels

I Won't Back Down

Free Falling

Oh Well (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Mary Jane's Last Dance

King's Highway

Breakdown

Jefferson Jericho Blues

Good Enough

Running Man's Bible

I Should Have Known It

Learning To Fly

Don't Come Around Here No More

Refugee

Encore

Runnin' Down A Dream

American Girl