2016 Country Megaticket lineup announced

The country concert lineup — which is part of the 2016 Country Megaticket — has been announced for Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion this summer.Here ya go:May 20 - Kenny Chesney w/ Old Dominion on May 20June 11 - Miranda Lambert w/ Kip Moore, Brothers OsborneJune 17 - Rascal Flatts w/ Kelsea BalleriniJune 24 - Brantley Gilbert w/ Justin Moore, Colt FordJuly 14 - Dierks Bentley w/ Randy Houser, CamAug. 18 - Keith Urban w/ Brett Eldredge, Maren MorrisAug. 27 - Darius Rucker w/ Dan & Shay, Michael RaySept. 2 - Luke Bryan w/ Little Big Town, Dustin LynchSept. 10 - Florida Georgia Line w/ Cole Swindell, The Cadillac Three, Kane BrownSept. 17 - Brad Paisley w/ Tyler Farr, Maddie & TaeSept. 29 - Jason Aldean w/ Thomas Rhett, A Thousand HorsesOnline orders will being at 10 a.m. on Jan. 29 at the Megaticket site.