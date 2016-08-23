Live photos: Charlotte Pride, 8/20/2016

click to enlarge Jeff Hahne

Eden XO

Uptown CharlotteTens of thousands of people swarmed downtown on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, for the first day of the Charlotte Pride festival. An array of sonically diverse performances took place on one end of Tryon Street as artists covering a range of genres from pop and hip-hop to rock and folk entertained the masses.Headliner K. Michelle had the crowd singing along to her heartfelt R&B, while Eden XO and Vassy both got the crowd moving and grooving.Local bands Lovesucker and Dust & Ashes were highlights with strong songwriting and performances.Singer Trey Pearson shared his story of coming out with the crowd, while emcees Big Mamma D, Delighted Tobehere, Joanne Spataro and Malachi kept the audience entertained between acts.The overwhelmingly happy mood of the day wasn't deterred by protesters, and one couple even got engaged on stage. Though HB2 has made it difficult for some venues and events to find music acts, Charlotte Pride continued to showcase a strong variety, showing that love can conquer all.