Follow us
Mobile

Vibes

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Share
  |  

Tuesday, August 23, 2016

Live Reviews / Photos

Live photos: Charlotte Pride, 8/20/2016

Posted By on Tue, Aug 23, 2016 at 1:50 PM

Charlotte Pride f. K. Michelle, Eden XO, Vassy and more
Uptown Charlotte
Aug. 20, 2016
click to enlarge Eden XO - JEFF HAHNE
  • Jeff Hahne
  • Eden XO
Tens of thousands of people swarmed downtown on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, for the first day of the Charlotte Pride festival. An array of sonically diverse performances took place on one end of Tryon Street as artists covering a range of genres from pop and hip-hop to rock and folk entertained the masses. 

Headliner K. Michelle had the crowd singing along to her heartfelt R&B, while Eden XO and Vassy both got the crowd moving and grooving. 

Local bands Lovesucker and Dust & Ashes were highlights with strong songwriting and performances. 

Singer Trey Pearson shared his story of coming out with the crowd, while emcees Big Mamma D, Delighted Tobehere, Joanne Spataro and Malachi kept the audience entertained between acts. 

The overwhelmingly happy mood of the day wasn't deterred by protesters, and one couple even got engaged on stage. Though HB2 has made it difficult for some venues and events to find music acts, Charlotte Pride continued to showcase a strong variety, showing that love can conquer all. 

Slideshow
Charlotte Pride, 8/20/2016
Charlotte Pride, 8/20/2016 Charlotte Pride, 8/20/2016 Charlotte Pride, 8/20/2016 Charlotte Pride, 8/20/2016 Charlotte Pride, 8/20/2016 Charlotte Pride, 8/20/2016 Charlotte Pride, 8/20/2016 Charlotte Pride, 8/20/2016

Charlotte Pride, 8/20/2016

By Jeff Hahne

Click to View 20 slides


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Readers also liked…

Latest in Vibes

More by Jeff Hahne

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times

Recent Comments

www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2016 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation