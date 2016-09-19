Follow us
Monday, September 19, 2016

Live Reviews / Photos

Live photos: Brad Paisley, PNC Music Pavilion (9/17/2016)

Posted By on Mon, Sep 19, 2016 at 11:41 AM

Brad Paisley, Tyler Farr, Maddie & Tae
PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 17, 2016

Flanked by bars on each side of the stage, Brad Paisley hit the stage on Saturday night and launched into "Crushin' It" to kick off his concert in the packed outdoor amphitheatre.

His shredding guitar solos entertained the crowd as much as the Panthers' highlight clips shown on the video screen at the back of the stage and his Hendrick Motorsports T-shirt. 

Longevity has helped make Paisley a great entertainer and his opening acts - Maddie & Tae and Tyler Farr - were solid choices to warm up the night. 

As the bars on stage were proof — Paisley knows how to bring the party to the crowd.

[slideshow=1]


Brad Paisley, PNC Music Pavilion 9/17/2016

Brad Paisley, PNC Music Pavilion 9/17/2016

