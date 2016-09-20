Live review: Heart, PNC Music Pavilion (9/16/2016)
Posted
By Jeff Hahne
on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 1:58 PM
Heart, Joan Jett, Cheap Trick
PNC Music Pavilion Sept. 16, 2016
Heart
Appropriately called the "Rock Hall Three for All," Heart (inducted in 2013), Joan Jett (inducted in 2015) and Cheap Trick (inducted in 2016) enthralled the crowd at PNC Music Pavilion with an array of hits and covers that lasted nearly four hours.
Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. with a 75-minute set by Cheap Trick. quick set turnovers provided for nearly nonstop performances. The favorites were all accounted for — though I couldn't help but think how much fun it would be for a few "all star lineup" performances or cameos could have gone a long way. Regardless, each band solidified its legendary rock status with Jett taking the "no bullshit" approach and Heart's vocals stealing the spotlight.
Heart
Heart's Ann Wilson showed that her vocals still have plenty of range and power as the band cruised through hit after hit. While sister Nancy Wilson bounced around in the background providing a bit of muscle on the guitar-end; Ann paced the stage and belted out note after note.
Each artist found time to showcase not only fan favorites, but a few cover songs and new material as well. Jett's backdrop of a massive video screen offer plenty of old video montages. With nearly four hours of music, I can't imagine any fan left disappointed.
The night was a solid blend of nostalgia, talent and proof that these three talented artists deserve to be in the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.
Heart setlist
Wild Child
Magic Man
What About Love
Even It Up
These Dreams
Two
Get Up Offa That Thing
Straight On
Kick It Out
Beautiful Broken
Alone
Crazy on You
Barracuda
Immigrant Song
Stairway to Heaven
Joan Jett setlist
Victim of Circumstance
Cherry Bomb
Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)
Bad Reputation
TMI
You Drive Me Wild
Light of Day
Fragile
Love Is Pain
Any Weather
I Love Rock 'n' Roll
Crimson & Clover
I Hate Myself for Loving You
Encore
Everyday People
Cheap Trick setlist
Hello There
Hot Love
Ain't That a Shame
Daddy Should Have Stayed in High School
In the Street
Roll Me
Stiff Competition
I'm Waiting for the Man
The Flame
I Want You to Want Me
Dream Police
Wrong All Along
Surrender
Goodnight