Live review: Heart, PNC Music Pavilion (9/16/2016)

PNC Music PavilionAppropriately called the "Rock Hall Three for All," Heart (inducted in 2013), Joan Jett (inducted in 2015) and Cheap Trick (inducted in 2016) enthralled the crowd at PNC Music Pavilion with an array of hits and covers that lasted nearly four hours.Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. with a 75-minute set by Cheap Trick. quick set turnovers provided for nearly nonstop performances. The favorites were all accounted for — though I couldn't help but think how much fun it would be for a few "all star lineup" performances or cameos could have gone a long way. Regardless, each band solidified its legendary rock status with Jett taking the "no bullshit" approach and Heart's vocals stealing the spotlight.Heart's Ann Wilson showed that her vocals still have plenty of range and power as the band cruised through hit after hit. While sister Nancy Wilson bounced around in the background providing a bit of muscle on the guitar-end; Ann paced the stage and belted out note after note.Each artist found time to showcase not only fan favorites, but a few cover songs and new material as well. Jett's backdrop of a massive video screen offer plenty of old video montages. With nearly four hours of music, I can't imagine any fan left disappointed.The night was a solid blend of nostalgia, talent and proof that these three talented artists deserve to be in the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.Wild ChildMagic ManWhat About LoveEven It UpThese DreamsTwoGet Up Offa That ThingStraight OnKick It OutBeautiful BrokenAloneCrazy on YouBarracudaImmigrant SongStairway to HeavenVictim of CircumstanceCherry BombDo You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)Bad ReputationTMIYou Drive Me WildLight of DayFragileLove Is PainAny WeatherI Love Rock 'n' RollCrimson & CloverI Hate Myself for Loving YouEveryday PeopleHello ThereHot LoveAin't That a ShameDaddy Should Have Stayed in High SchoolIn the StreetRoll MeStiff CompetitionI'm Waiting for the ManThe FlameI Want You to Want MeDream PoliceWrong All AlongSurrenderGoodnight