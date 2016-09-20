Follow us
Mobile

Vibes

Archives | RSS

Pin It
Share

Tuesday, September 20, 2016

Live Reviews / Photos / setlist

Live review: Heart, PNC Music Pavilion (9/16/2016)

Posted By on Tue, Sep 20, 2016 at 1:58 PM

Heart, Joan Jett, Cheap Trick
PNC Music Pavilion
Sept. 16, 2016

click to enlarge Heart
  • Heart

Appropriately called the "Rock Hall Three for All," Heart (inducted in 2013), Joan Jett (inducted in 2015) and Cheap Trick (inducted in 2016) enthralled the crowd at PNC Music Pavilion with an array of hits and covers that lasted nearly four hours. 

Kicking off at 6:30 p.m. with a 75-minute set by Cheap Trick. quick set turnovers provided for nearly nonstop performances. The favorites were all accounted for — though I couldn't help but think how much fun it would be for a few "all star lineup" performances or cameos could have gone a long way. Regardless, each band solidified its legendary rock status with Jett taking the "no bullshit" approach and Heart's vocals stealing the spotlight. 

click to enlarge Heart
  • Heart
Heart's Ann Wilson showed that her vocals still have plenty of range and power as the band cruised through hit after hit. While sister Nancy Wilson bounced around in the background providing a bit of muscle on the guitar-end; Ann paced the stage and belted out note after note. 

Each artist found time to showcase not only fan favorites, but a few cover songs and new material as well. Jett's backdrop of a massive video screen offer plenty of old video montages. With nearly four hours of music, I can't imagine any fan left disappointed. 

The night was a solid blend of nostalgia, talent and proof that these three talented artists deserve to be in the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.

click to enlarge img_7752.jpg

Heart setlist
Wild Child
Magic Man
What About Love
Even It Up
These Dreams
Two
Get Up Offa That Thing
Straight On
Kick It Out
Beautiful Broken
Alone
Crazy on You
Barracuda
Immigrant Song
Stairway to Heaven

Joan Jett setlist
Victim of Circumstance
Cherry Bomb
Do You Wanna Touch Me (Oh Yeah)
Bad Reputation
TMI
You Drive Me Wild
Light of Day
Fragile
Love Is Pain
Any Weather
I Love Rock 'n' Roll
Crimson & Clover
I Hate Myself for Loving You

Encore
Everyday People

Cheap Trick setlist
Hello There
Hot Love
Ain't That a Shame
Daddy Should Have Stayed in High School
In the Street
Roll Me
Stiff Competition
I'm Waiting for the Man
The Flame
I Want You to Want Me
Dream Police
Wrong All Along
Surrender
Goodnight

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  • Pin It

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Readers also liked…

Latest in Vibes

More by Jeff Hahne

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times

Recent Comments

www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2016 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation