Live review: James Bay, The Fillmore (9/25/2016)

Joseph

The FillmoreThe streets outside the AvidXchange Music Factory were empty Sunday night. Given recent events with protesters and curfews, it’s no wonder people are weary about staying out past dark. If you ventured past the doors of the Fillmore, however, you’d discover where the residents of this ghost town had gone.James Bay played to a completely sold out venue Sunday night. Despite the current climate in the Queen City, one 26-year old guitar aficionado from England still managed to draw out his devoted following and completely pack the Fillmore.Singer-songwriter Bay began his career in 2013, releasing EPafter Republic Records noticed him performing on YouTube at an open mic in London. He went on to release the certified-platinumin 2014 and debut album,, in 2015.went straight to number one in the UK, topping out at number 15 on the US charts. He was recognized at this year’s Grammy Awards for his work on the album with three nominations, including Best New Artist.Bay definitely comes off as an old soul trapped in the body of a millennial. Upon first glance, it’s easy to write him off as another pretty boy singer that won’t do anything more than prance about. Until he gets a hold of a guitar, that is. Then he’s transformed into the Eric Clapton of his generation. Bay more than holds his own amongst his four piece backup band — in fact, it was easy to forget they were there as he showed the audience his masterful skill set. His guitar acts as an extension of his own hands on the stage and pairs with his flawless vocals so well, it leaves you wanting more of just Bay singing sweet acoustic versions of his debut songs.He played to a diverse crowd, spanning in age from middle schoolers and college students to their cool parents. The whole room was often brought to complete silence by one note from Bay, who rarely had to speak to command the room. In fact, other than to thank his fans, he didn’t — he managed to bring a crowd to its knees with a few carefully chosen guitar strings and his own softly singing voice.He’s got his stage act down pat considering he’s still relatively new to the mainstream scene. He only has one album under his belt, but has clearly spent a long time honing his craft. Bay switched between guitars with ease throughout the 90-minute set and played each as though it were an extension of his own soul. It was like a version of musical chairs that only he knew the rules to.Yes, he’s a good-looking Brit with all the makings of a traditional superstar, but his live performance proves he’s so much more than that. The guy is going places. If you weren’t lucky enough to see him on stage Sunday night, you’d better snag a ticket for his next tour.The night began with a sparse acoustic set by Oregon trio Joseph whose sisterly harmonies offered a soothing warmup.CollideCravingFireIf You EverNeed the SunLet It GoElvis Presley riff of “Can’t Help Falling Love,” sung by audienceScarsMove TogetherBest Fake SmileGet Out While You CanIncompleteProud MaryHold Back the River