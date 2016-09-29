Live review: Kaleo, The Underground (9/27/2016)

click to enlarge Kaleo

The UndergroundThe Underground's first sold-out concert could have easily been put in its larger sister venue, The Fillmore, but instead it offered a solid night of "I saw them when."While the Fillmore's Post Malone concert was postponed and that venue stood empty, the Underground presented a back-to-back-to-back night of stellar music that started with The Wind & The Wave, hit solid footing with Bishop Briggs and closed out with Kaleo. I'd bet at least two of those acts won't play a venue this small again.Kaleo's set was a strong 75 minutes that cruised through the tracks of the band's albumand then some. Singer/guitarist Jökull Juliusson is the clear focal point here with commanding vocals that walk the line between rock and blues.JJ's voice can convey instant emotion — enough that even when he's singing in Icelandic on "Vor í Vaglaskógi," you feel like you know everything he's saying. Of course, the band's hit, "Way Down We Go," struck up a solid sing-along, but the band's set was an impressive mix of rock, blues, folk and soul that showcased its songwriting strengths.The highlight, to me, was the 35-minute set by Bishop Briggs. The spotlight-grabbing songstress showcased her vocal strength through a number of songs — many of which haven't been officially released.Though the singer has only released singles to date, she's already opened for Coldplay on a stint of their U.S. tour. Being on this sold-out run with Kaleo is only the next step in a very new career.Briggs jumped, stomped and paced the stage as she effortlessly belted out song after song climaxing with "The River."The night started with a 30-minute set from The Wind & The Wave, a male-female fronted folk-rock outfit that recently earned its first top-20 song.It's no surprise the show sold out and it's yet another in the long list of concerts where those not getting there from the start should be kicking themselves.On a related note, the show - which was announced as an 8 p.m. start, was changed to 7:30 p.m. the day of the event. Not the best way to win over customers.I Can't Go On Without YouSave YourselfBroken BonesAlter EgoPour Sugar On MeAutomobileAll The Pretty GirlsHot BloodMy GunVor i VaglashogiWalk On WaterWay Down We GoLadies ManRock N RollerNo GoodWay I DoWild HorsesPray (Empty Gun)Be Your LoveHi Lo (Hollow)MercyDead Man's ArmsRiverLet's ForgetWorld ExplodesMamaLove SomebodyHotelHappinessGrand Canyon