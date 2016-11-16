Follow us
Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Live Reviews / Photos / setlist

Live review: Evanescence, The Fillmore (11/15/2016)

Posted By on Wed, Nov 16, 2016 at 11:13 AM

click to enlarge Evanescence
  • Evanescence
Evanescence w/ Veridia
The Fillmore
Nov. 15, 2016

For the last four years, Evanescence fans have waited for a reunion tour after the hard rock band went on hiatus in 2012. Charlotte-area fans got their wish with a tour stop at the Fillmore on Tuesday night that didn't disappoint from the opening notes to the closing chords.

click to enlarge Veridia
  • Veridia
The night opened with a short set from Veridia that set the tone early with its hard rock sound. The band was solid, yet a bit forgettable, simply offering a good warmup set. The crowd's focus was on what was yet to come.

Then, Evanescence hit the stage with the energy of a quintet who acted like they'd never been offstage in the last few years and sounded like they never missed a beat or note.

click to enlarge Evanescence
  • Evanescence
There's a reason that most female-fronted hard-rock bands are compared to Evanescence. Singer Amy Lee set the high-water mark years ago and few have come close to it since.

From the opening notes of "Everybody's Fool," Lee belted out every note with ease - whether she was dancing around the stage or seated behind a piano.

The 20-song set played like a hit list with plenty of fan favorites sprinkled within. After just four songs, Lee asked the sold-out crowd, "Are you still with us?" Um, yes. They were with you for every note and sang along to every word.

Evanescence setlist
Everybody's Fool
What You Want
Going Under
The Other Side
Lithium
Even in Death
My Heart Is Broken
Made of Stone
Weight of the World
The Change
Take Cover
Breathe No More
My Immortal
Your Star
Whisper
Disappear
Call Me When You're Sober
Imaginary
Bring Me to Life

click to enlarge Evanescence
  • Evanescence
Encore
Dirty Diana

