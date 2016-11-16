Live review: Evanescence, The Fillmore (11/15/2016)

click to enlarge Evanescence

The FillmoreFor the last four years, Evanescence fans have waited for a reunion tour after the hard rock band went on hiatus in 2012. Charlotte-area fans got their wish with a tour stop at the Fillmore on Tuesday night that didn't disappoint from the opening notes to the closing chords.The night opened with a short set from Veridia that set the tone early with its hard rock sound. The band was solid, yet a bit forgettable, simply offering a good warmup set. The crowd's focus was on what was yet to come.Then, Evanescence hit the stage with the energy of a quintet who acted like they'd never been offstage in the last few years and sounded like they never missed a beat or note.There's a reason that most female-fronted hard-rock bands are compared to Evanescence. Singer Amy Lee set the high-water mark years ago and few have come close to it since.From the opening notes of "Everybody's Fool," Lee belted out every note with ease - whether she was dancing around the stage or seated behind a piano.The 20-song set played like a hit list with plenty of fan favorites sprinkled within. After just four songs, Lee asked the sold-out crowd, "Are you still with us?" Um, yes. They were with you for every note and sang along to every word.Everybody's FoolWhat You WantGoing UnderThe Other SideLithiumEven in DeathMy Heart Is BrokenMade of StoneWeight of the WorldThe ChangeTake CoverBreathe No MoreMy ImmortalYour StarWhisperDisappearCall Me When You're SoberImaginaryBring Me to LifeDirty Diana