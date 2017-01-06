Last Night at the Double Door Inn: One Less Worthy Spot for Derrick Worthy's Delicious Dogs

Derrick Worthy is a different kind of Double Door regular. He's been selling hot dogs outside the blues club — which closed its doors Monday after 43 years as Charlotte blues institution — every Monday night for the past two years
"I'm gonna miss the place. It's special," he tells CL in this clip, as sheets of rain poured down like tears on the canopy covering his A Worthy Dog hotdog stand. "We have everybody come in; it's a diversified crowd, everybody from attorneys to plumbers to musicians to hospitality workers."
Worthy's gonna miss it, he says — "especially the money."