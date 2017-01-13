Follow us
January 13, 2017

CL Catches Travis Phillips of Charlotte's Modern Primitives in the Act of Imitating Yoda 

By
Creative Loafing stumbled into Charlotte grit-rockers Modern Primitives — drummer Phillip Gripper, bassist Tim Nhu and front man Travis Phillips — on the back patio at Common Market in Plaza Midwood Thursday night.

The guys were in mid-PBR consumption when we caught Phillips in the act of imitating Yoda from the Youtube clip "SEAGULLS! (Stop It Now)," the Bad Lip Reading spoof of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back that apparently everybody but your humble correspondent has seen.

For comparison, we've submitted a pair of videos — Phillips' imitation, and the original. Decide for yourself how well our guy did:





