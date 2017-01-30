Follow us
Monday, January 30, 2017

Live Reviews / Photos Live photos: Bassh, The Underground (1/28/2017)

Posted By on Mon, Jan 30, 2017 at 9:20 AM

Bassh, Grand Shell Game, Bruce Hazel
The Underground
Jan. 28, 2017

As a founding member of Matrimony, singer/guitarist Jimmy Brown showcased his songwriting talent with a folk-rock backdrop. On Saturday night at The Underground, fans familiar with that project got an earful of the heavier side of Brown's talents. Digitized vocals, crushing guitar riffs and a bit of electronic infusion drives the music of Bassh and a small crowd soaked in every note. It was the cap on a night that spotlighted familiar names to music fans from the Queen City.

The night got started with Bruce Hazel and members of his band Temperance League rolling through with blue-collar garage rock in the vein of Springsteen. From there, it was the jam-infused folk-rock of the Triangle area's Grand Shell Game featuring Eric-Scott Guthrie (ex-New Familiars) showcasing Guthrie's poetic vocals with plenty of Allman-inspired jam tradeoffs between the keys and guitars. Guthrie and Brown, both of whom have graduated from a folk pastlife into more electric landscapes, proved that talented songwriters can shape their craft within any genre.

Slideshow
Bassh, The Underground, 1/28/2017
Bassh, The Underground, 1/28/2017 Bassh, The Underground, 1/28/2017 Bassh, The Underground, 1/28/2017 Bassh, The Underground, 1/28/2017 Bassh, The Underground, 1/28/2017 Bassh, The Underground, 1/28/2017 Bassh, The Underground, 1/28/2017 Bassh, The Underground, 1/28/2017

Bassh, The Underground, 1/28/2017

By Jeff Hahne

