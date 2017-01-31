Follow us
Tuesday, January 31, 2017

WATCH: Rapper Black Linen Premieres New Album, Singer Darian La Sparrow Stuns Crowd Monday at Petra's

Posted By on Tue, Jan 31, 2017 at 6:48 PM

Charlotte rapper Black Linen premiered his new album and singer Darian La Sparrow mesmerized the crowd with her silky smooth but nuanced jazz vocals Monday night at Petra's in Plaza Midwood.

It was Le Anna Eden's inaugural "Session: A Listening Party," in which the singer-songwriter hosts nights of local musicians she wants Charlotteans to hear. Black Linen performed songs from his new album, Black Linen II: The Eagle & the Wolfr. The rapper, whose birth name is Solomon Conyers, also performs under the name 7th Soana, and has released numerous tracks and EPs on his Soundcloud page, including a 2007 series, "Fuck Money Get Free," or FMGF.

In this clip from the show, he performs the track "Hits" along with Jessika S. Johnson on vocals (Eden and Johnson both sing on the album version) and Monty Mak on piano.


Opener Darian La Sparrow, a Charlotte singer who's appeared as guest vocalist on numerous rap albums and also releases stellar videos of her songs on her Youtube channel, closed her earlier performance with a show-stopping interpretation of "My Funny Valentine," which also featured Mak on the keys. You you can a snippet of her performance in the clip below.

