"I don't know how far I should go into Alphonse's background," Ashby Blakely says of his alter ego Alphonse Tampone of the World Famous Tampones, a gag act he does with Nicia Carla as Carmella Tampone "Like our show, some of his story might be inappropriate." In these clips, The Tampones only get slightly inappropriate. Watch it, then go see their Very Special Valentine's Cabaret at Petra's.