Follow us
Mobile

Vibes

Archives | RSS

Thursday, February 16, 2017

Live Reviews / Photos Live photos: Lara Americo and Radio Lola Light Up the Evening Muse (2/15/2017)

Posted By on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 9:34 AM

Lara Americo, Radio Lola
Evening Muse
Feb. 15, 2017

A double billing of emotionally charged artists lit up the Evening Muse on Wednesday night as Lara Americo performed at her tour opener along with Charlotte blues-rockers Radio Lola. Where Lola singer Dani Engle belted out her soulful strengths and hit the audience with tales of heartache and love, Lara Americo used a more subtle style to share personal tales of love and struggles. The trangender artist's insight tore at empathetic heartstrings giving insight into her journey. The emotional weight of the night can be heard on each artist's recent album — Radio Lola's The Burden in Our Bones and Americo's She/They.

Slideshow
Lara America and Radio Lola at the Evening Muse, 2/15/2017
Lara Americo, Evening Muse, 2/15/2017 Lara Americo, Evening Muse, 2/15/2017 Lara Americo, Evening Muse, 2/15/2017 Lara Americo, Evening Muse, 2/15/2017 Lara Americo, Evening Muse, 2/15/2017 Lara Americo, Evening Muse, 2/15/2017 Lara Americo, Evening Muse, 2/15/2017 Lara Americo, Evening Muse, 2/15/2017

Lara America and Radio Lola at the Evening Muse, 2/15/2017

By Jeff Hahne

Click to View 15 slides


Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Pin It
Submit to Reddit
Email
Favorite
Share

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times
www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2017 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation