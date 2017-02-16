Live Reviews / Photos
Live photos: Lara Americo and Radio Lola Light Up the Evening Muse (2/15/2017)
By Jeff Hahne
on Thu, Feb 16, 2017 at 9:34 AM
Lara Americo, Radio Lola
Evening Muse Feb. 15, 2017
A double billing of emotionally charged artists lit up the Evening Muse on Wednesday night as Lara Americo performed at her tour opener along with Charlotte blues-rockers Radio Lola. Where Lola singer Dani Engle belted out her soulful strengths and hit the audience with tales of heartache and love, Lara Americo used a more subtle style to share personal tales of love and struggles. The trangender artist's insight tore at empathetic heartstrings giving insight into her journey. The emotional weight of the night can be heard on each artist's recent album — Radio Lola's The Burden in Our Bones and Americo's She/They.
Lara America and Radio Lola at the Evening Muse, 2/15/2017