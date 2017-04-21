CORRECTION: True Soundboard (April 21-26)

We flubbed up this week's Soundboard in print, accidentally letting last week's shows run again. We apologize for the mistake and if you showed up to one of these venues expecting one act but saw another, we hope they were good. Here's the real listings:

April 21

Classical/Jazz/Smooth

Bria Skonberg (Mint Museum Uptown)

Celebrating Dizzy Gillespie: Wynton Marsalis, Roman Diaz, Brandie Sutton (Knight Theater)

Duda Lucena Quartet (Jazz Pavilion at Levine Center for the Arts)

Jazzy Fridays (Freshwaters Restaurant)

Late Night Jams: Members of Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (The Westin Hotel Charlotte)

Mark Rapp Group (Jazz Pavilion at Levine Center for the Arts)

Peek Memorial Concert: Ken Cowan (Covenant Presbyterian Church)

Puccini: The Girl of the West, Student Night at the Opera (Belk Theater)

René Marie (Romare Bearden Park)

A Sign of the Times (Jazz Pavilion at Levine Center for the Arts)

A Tribute to Ray Charles: Joe McBride, Kenny Blake (Harvey B. Gantt Center)

Blues/Roots/International

Tuck Fest: The Revivalists, Keller Williams (U.S. National Whitewater Center

Steven Engler Band (Blue Restaurant & Bar)

Country/Folk

The Lenny Federal Band (Comet Grill)

DJ/Electronic

Break Science, Psymbionic, Marvel Years, Aarodynamics, Mycorr, Soul Candy (Visulite Theatre)

Mirror Moves (Petra's)

click to enlarge Arsena Schroeder

Hip-Hop/Soul/R&B

Arsena Schroeder (Morehead Tavern)

Pop/Rock

Becca Stevens (Thomas Street Tavern)

Drop !t, Adventure Club (The Fillmore Charlotte)

Fear Until Fury, Beyond the Fade, Den of Wolves, Butterfly Corpse, The Rock U Roadshow Band (Underground)

Jeff Brown Solo Acoustic (Vinyl Pi, Huntersville)

Jerry Jacobs (Tin Roof)

Jon Linker (Tin Roof)

Joshua James, Timmy the Teeth (Neighborhood Theatre)

Kara Grainger (The Evening Muse)

Ozone Squeeze, King Baby (The Rabbit Hole)

Scott Miller, Sarah Siskind (The Evening Muse)

South Side Punx, Nerve Endings, Haal, El Malpais (Milestone)

Thirsty Horses (RiRa Irish Pub)

Unwed Sailor w/ Cuzco, Spirit System, Catholics (Snug Harbor)

April 22

Blues/Roots/International

Muddy Ruckus (The Evening Muse)

Classical/Jazz/Smooth

Creole Jazz Brunch: The Ocie Davis Quintet, Sasha Masakowksi, Wendell Brunious (Wells Fargo Atrium)

The Jazz Age - Untamed Elegance: The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (Knight Theater)

Junior Jazz Club: Members of Sammy Miller & The Congregation (Romare Bearden Park)

Tribute To Ella Fitzgerald: (Little Rock Community Development Center)

Late Night Jams: Members of Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (The Westin Hotel Charlotte)

Little Johnny Rivero & His Giants (Romare Bearden Park)

P3rspective Jazz Trio: Chris Jones, Reggie Dennis, Donte' Forsythe (Old Town Public House)

Loonis McGlohon Young Jazz Artist Competition (Romare Bearden Park)

Peek Memorial Masterclass: Ken Cowan (Covenant Presbyterian Church)

Sammy Miller and The Congregation (Romare Bearden Park)

Country/Folk

Mike Blair (Birdsong Brewery)

Hip-Hop/Soul/R&B

Case (BluNotes)

Lyricist's Lounge (Upscale Lounge & Restaurant)

DJ/Electronic

STS9 (The Fillmore Charlotte)

Su Casa (Petra's)

Pop/Rock

The 3rd Wheel (Tin Roof)

42, Bright Lights (Underground)

Diet Cig w/ Daddy Issues, Alright (Snug Harbor)

Digitour Spring 2017 Loren Gray, Harvey, Nathan Triska, Tyler Brown, Blake Gray (Neighborhood Theatre)

Divine Treachery, KRVSADE, October (Milestone)

The Hamiltones (Morehead Tavern)

The Holdouts (Reid's Fine Foods SouthPark)

Justin Mintun and Friends (Vinyl Pi, Huntersville)

Mariana Bo (Label)

Rock Machine (Sylvia Theatre, York, York)

SilverWings (Comet Grill)

Smash City (RiRa Irish Pub)

Tim Leavy (Hattie's Tap & Tavern)

Tuck Fest: Anderson East, The Hip Abduction, The Werks, Maybird, Butcher Brown (U.S. National Whitewater Center)

The Wild Domestic, Ashton Eller, Cherbough Way (The Evening Muse)

April 23

Classical/Jazz/Smooth

The Girl of the West (La fanciulla del West) (Belk Theater)

Jazz Picnic at the Park: Natural Wonder (Romare Bearden Park)

WDAV's Young Chamber Musicians Competition (Davidson College's Duke Family Performance Hall, Davidson)

Country/Folk

Junior Brown, Jim Garrett (Neighborhood Theatre)

Pop/Rock

Beside The Silence, Today's Last Tragedy, East Viridian (Milestone)

Omari and The Hellrasiers (Comet Grill)

Paul McKenna, Andrew Finn Magill (The Evening Muse)

Rock for A Cure (Comet Grill)

The Stash! Band (Hattie's Tap & Tavern)

Steel Panther (The Fillmore Charlotte)

Tuck Fest: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Margo Price, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades (U.S. National Whitewater Center)

Tiny Stage Concerts - Songwriter Showcase and 1 Year Birthday Bash (Oak Street Mill, Cornelius)

Wham Bam Glitter Glam Burlesque (Petra's)

April 24

Hip-Hop/Soul/R&B

Knocturnal (Snug Harbor)

Motown on Mondays (Morehead Street Tavern)

#MFGD Open Mic (Apostrophe Lounge)

Zach Longoria Project (The Evening Muse)

Pop/Rock

Jason Moore (Hattie's Tap & Tavern, Charlotte)

Locals Live: The Best in Local Live Music & Local Craft Beers (Tin Roof)

The Monday Night Allstars (Visulite Theatre)

Session: A Listening Party (Petra's)

Shannon Lee and Thomas Stainkamp Dueling Piano's Night (Vinyl Pi, Huntersville)

April 25

Classical/Jazz/Smooth

Bill Hanna Jazz Jam (Morehead Tavern)

Country/Folk

Red Rockin' Chair (Comet Grill)

Tuesday Night Jam w/ The Smokin' Js (Smokey Joe's Cafe)

Pop/Rock

Adios Ghost, Shy Layers, Jistu, Koosh (Snug Harbor)

The Bald Brotherhood (Tin Roof)

Bunky Moon (The Evening Muse)

Joe Smothers & Jack Lawrence, Four Days Gone (Neighborhood Theatre)

Sue Foley (The Rabbit Hole)

Tonya Wood Music Co. (Vinyl Pi, Huntersville)

April 26

Classical/Jazz/Smooth

The Clarence Palmer Trio (Morehead Tavern)

Lovell Bradford Jazz (Nile Theater)

Pop/Rock

Balance & Composure, Queen of Jeans (Underground)

Cody Jinks, Ward Davis, Colter Wall (Neighborhood Theatre)

Green Fiend (Snug Harbor)

Green Fiend w/ Scowl Brow, Mothership, Lil Skritt (Snug Harbor)

Karaoke with DJ Pucci Mane (Petra's)

Modern Heritage Weekly Mix Tape (Snug Harbor)

Open Mic Night (Comet Grill)

Open Mic w/ Jared Allen (Jack Beagles)

Open Mic/Open Jam (Comet Grill)

Pluto For Planet (RiRa Irish Pub)

TFDI, Tony Lucca, Matt Duke, Jay Nash (The Evening Muse)

Trivia & Karaoke Wednesdays (Tin Roof)

Ultra, Unruly Boys, Caged In, Muzzle (The Station)

Coming Soon

Architect (April 27, Milestone)

Lauryn Hill (April 28, CMCU Amphitheater)

Neil Diamond (April 28, Spectrum Center)

Dawes (May 3, The Fillmore)

Sean Rowe (May 4, The Evening Muse)

Carolina Rebellion (May 5-7, Charlotte Motor Speedway)

Bastille (May 6, CMCU Amphitheater)

X (May 8, Neighborhood Theatre)

San Fermin (May 9, Visulite)

Sara Watkins (May 12, Neighborhood Theatre)

Brandy (May 19, The Fillmore)

Black Ritual (May 20, Milestone)

Franz Ferdinand (May 23, The Underground)

Bela Fleck, Chris Thile (May 24, Knight Theater)

Beach House (May 24, Neighborhood Theatre)

Richard Lloyd (May 30, Snug Harbor)

Mind Maze (June 2, Milestone)

Tegan and Sara (June 8, The Fillmore)

Elvis Costello and the Imposters (June 21, CMCU Amphitheater)

The Toasters (June 28, Milestone)