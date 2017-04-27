Follow us
Thursday, April 27, 2017

Cody Jinks and friends rouse the sold-out Neighborhood Theater crowd

Posted By on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 9:57 PM

Cody Jinks, Ward Davis, Colter Wall
Neighborhood Theatre
April 26, 2017

Cody Jinks must have made quite an impression last September. In the fall of 2016, the country singer came through the Neighborhood Theatre as an opener for Whitey Morgan. Now seven months later, Jinks is selling out the theatre as the headliner. Named as a "Country Artist You Need to Know" by Rolling Stone, the sold-out tour stop in Charlotte also featured fellow Rolling Stone list-maker Colter Wall and Arkansas crooner Ward Davis. From the sing alongs and energy in the room all night, it could have been a co-bill of all three as rotating headliners. For all of the pop-country swill that's flooding the airwaves, Jinks, Davis and Wall prove there's still plenty of soul out there on the country landscape. Keep an eye out for any one of them the next time they're passing through town.

Slideshow Cody Jinks, Neighborhood Theatre, 4/26/2017
Cody Jinks, Neighborhood Theatre, 4/26/2017 12 slides
Cody Jinks, Neighborhood Theatre, 4/26/2017
By Jeff Hahne
12 slides

