5 bands worth catching before 5:30 at Carolina Rebellion 2017
By Jeff Hahne
on Wed, May 3, 2017 at 2:01 PM
The Charlotte-area's largest music festival, Carolina Rebellion has bringing an array of metal bands to the region since 2011. What started as a two-day event at Metrolina Expo has developed into three days of heavy rock and metal at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord. This year features plenty of bands that have been there before, along with a handful of must-see undercard performers. With cooler weather expected this weekend, it's a great time for a big festival to kick off the outdoor concert season.
Here are five bands on the undercard you should make it a point to see:
1. Taking Back Sunday (Sunday, 5:20 p.m.) – First off, we had to assume that Taking Back Sunday would be playing on Sunday, right? Regardless, Carolina Rebellion’s only local act will undoubtedly bring the fire to the Black Stage. The band continues touring in support of its seventh album, Tidal Wave. With each new release, the group continues to redefine the boundaries of the hardcore genre and show more maturity in its songwriting.
2. Dillinger Escape Plan (Friday, 1 p.m.) – Every time I watch Dillinger Escape Plan in concert, I’m convinced someone is going to leave the stage in stitches. From the first notes, every band member cranks their enthusiasm to 11 and throws inhibition to the wind. I’ve seen guitarist Ben Weinman climb scaffolding and jump off of speakers, while bassist Liam Wilson has fallen off the stage more than once. Visually, the band’s stage show is as frantic and high-speed as its music.
3. Eagles of Death Metal (Friday, 2 p.m.) – Sadly, the band’s fame was kicked up a notch after the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris. They were performing at the Bataclan when shots rang out in the crowd and nearly 90 fans were killed. Since then, the band has soldiered on with a variety of lineups. Though Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme doesn’t tour with them, the band’s other original member, frontman Jesse Hughes, continues leading the way.
4. Every Time I Die (Friday 5:10 p.m.) – A mixture of Southern metal and screamo, Every Time I Die has continued to set itself apart from the masses with a sense of melody merged with the talent of singer Keith Buckley. Expect to hear something from the band’s recent Record Store Day release, Salem.
5. Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes (Saturday, 3:10 p.m.) – Formerly the frontman of Gallows, Frank Carter left that band in 2011 and started this project. He’s got an intense screaming style that makes you wonder how his voice lasts more than three songs. At Warped Tour with Gallows, Carter wasted no time in jumping from the stage and having a circle pit swirl around him while he sang during the band’s entire set. One can only hope he does the same thing here.
Soundgarden (Friday, 9:45 p.m.) - The band finally returns to redeem the festival after they were rained out in 2013. Regardless, Chris Cornell is one of the best singers you're going to hear all weekend and he's been at it for more than three decades.