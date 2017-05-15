Follow us
Monday, May 15, 2017

Live Reviews / Photos / setlist Sylvan Esso turns The Fillmore into a dance club

Posted By on Mon, May 15, 2017 at 10:12 PM

Sylvan Esso w/ Lucy Dacus
The Fillmore
May 14, 2017

Indie-pop duo Sylvan Esso took the stage on Sunday night and provided a relentless party from the opening notes. Two years ago, the band played the Neighborhood Theatre with a short setlist filled with every song they knew. This time around, the packed crowd at the Fillmore sang along, danced and loved every minute of the band's set. The vibe felt more like a dance club than a rock concert. Singer Amelia Meath has increased her dance moves significantly, while producer Nick Sanborn continues bobbing and weaving behind the decks. The duo is far more of a cohesive unit these days. A fun side note of the evening was white tape on Sanborn's table spelling out "F the NC GOP." Let's hope the duo returns to Charlotte before another two years goes by.

Sylvan Esso, The Fillmore, 5/14/2017
Sylvan Esso, The Fillmore, 5/14/2017
Sylvan Esso, The Fillmore, 5/14/2017
Sylvan Esso, The Fillmore, 5/14/2017
By Jeff Hahne
Click to View 10 slides


Setlist
Sound
The Glow
Kick Jump Twist
Dress
Signal
Die Young
Song
Coffee
Just Dancing
Slack Jaw
Uncatena
H.S.K.T.
Hey Mami
Radio

Encore
Rewind
Play It Right

