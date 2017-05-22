Follow us
Monday, May 22, 2017

Live Reviews / Photos / setlist Reenergized Sonics Rock the Neighborhood Theatre

Posted By on Mon, May 22, 2017 at 11:15 AM

The Sonics, Dex Romweber
Neighborhood Theatre
May 19, 2017

On Saturday, May 19, The Sonics schooled an adoring crowd at the Neighborhood Theate on just who penned the manual on high-octane '60s scuzz rock, punk and grunge. The band, formed in 1960 in Tacoma, Wash., is responsible for such classic nuggets of mid-'60s photo-punk as "Psycho," "The Witch," and "Have Love, Will Travel." Sole original member, saxophonist Rob Lind, who now lives in Huntersville, was all old-school charm as front man, engaging the crowd with the flair of a classic big band leader, while the rest of the group took turns at the mic, bringing their take on the frantic, shriek-heavy, freaked-out rock 'n' roll. With diamond precision, the set was a short, sweet, relentless barrage of glorious noise, of course culminating in the immortal "Psycho," and an excellent encore performance of their first hit, "The Witch." Highlights included their blistering cover of Eddie Cochran's "C'mon Everybody," and a song especially written for the band by Australia's Hoodoo Gurus, "Be A Woman."

The Sonics setlist
Cinderella
Shot Down
Cmon Everybody
Sugaree
Have Love
Be a Woman
Back in the Car
Head on Backwards
Bad Betty
Keep on Knockin
Louie Louie
Hard Way
Boss Hoss
Money
Little Sister
He's Waiting
Lucille
Psycho
Doctor
Strychnine
Witch

