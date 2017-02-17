'A Day Without Immigrants' Draws More than 7,000 to Charlotte's Marshall Park

Businesses across the city shut down today in protest of recent ICE raids while more than 7,000 people rallied in Uptown to support the immigrant community. CL reporter Jasmin Herrera was there to shoot photos while the crowd marched from Marshall Park to the center of Uptown and back again.
