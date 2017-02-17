Follow us
Mobile

The CLog

Archives | RSS

Friday, February 17, 2017

'A Day Without Immigrants' Draws More than 7,000 to Charlotte's Marshall Park

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 10:42 AM

Businesses across the city shut down today in protest of recent ICE raids while more than 7,000 people rallied in Uptown to support the immigrant community. CL reporter Jasmin Herrera was there to shoot photos while the crowd marched from Marshall Park to the center of Uptown and back again.
Slideshow
A Day Without Immigrants

A Day Without Immigrants

Businesses across the city shut down today in protest of recent ICE raids while more than 7,000 people rallied in Uptown to support the immigrant community. CL reporter Jasmin Herrera was there to shoot photos while the crowd marched from Marshall Park to the center of Uptown and back again.

By Jasmin Herrera

Click to View 35 slides

Pin It
Submit to Reddit
Email
Favorite
Share

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Creative Loafing encourages a healthy discussion on its website from all sides of the conversation, but we reserve the right to delete any comments that detract from that. Violence, racism and personal attacks that go beyond the pale will not be tolerated.

Search Events

all events
concerts
restaurants
movie times
www.flickr.com
items in Creative Loafing Charlotte More in Creative Loafing Charlotte pool
Most Popular
Most Shared
Most Commented

© 2017 Womack Newspapers, Inc.
Powered by Foundation